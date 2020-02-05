Some Niall Horan fans aren’t happy with Meghan Trainor because of her recently released song “Nice To Meet Ya.” During an interview with Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, the songstress revealed that after she dropped her latest single — which has the same name as the former One Direction singer’s new song — Niall’s fanbase stared “coming after” her on social media.

“His fans are coming after me and it’s okay,” she explained. “They’re just like, ‘I thought this was trending for Niall. Guess not… ew.’ I was like, ‘At least you’re still trending it, ew.’”

The 26-year-old also revealed that she was “pissed” when Niall released his song, months before hers. Despite being upset over the song’s name, Meghan said that she didn’t want to change her track’s title.

“I wrote mine years ago, and that happened, and down to the same spelling of ‘ya’. I was like, ‘Oh no, what do we do? Do we change it, do we say something else?’ It truly couldn’t be any other title.”

Even though there was a bit of competition between their fan bases, Meghan has no hard feelings toward Niall.

“Niall‘s really nice, I love him. Every time I see him he’s amazing to me,” she said.

As fans know, this came just a few days after Meghan revealed that she’s ready to start having kids with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara.

“[I want] to go on tour next summer, and then I want to make a baby,” Meghan told beauty guru NikkieTutorialsOpens in a new Window. in a video posted to her channel on Friday, January 31. “I haven’t told anybody this. I don’t know if it’s gonna happen.”

The singer also admitted that along with “gardening” and lounging “by the pool,” she would love to make an album during her pregnancy.

“I want one! [My mom and I] discussed it all last week. I’m gonna be so pregnant!” she told viewers. “That’s my end game. Get through the tour, and get through this album. Hopefully have the world hear it, then make a baby… in celebration.”

