It’s bound to happen! So many celebrities are born on the same day from Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande to Sabrina Carpenter and Lana Condor. Keep reading for a list to all of the stars born on the same day.

One of the most random celebrities that were born on the same day are singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor, TikTok star Chris Olsen and HSMTMTS star Joshua Bassett.

All three stars were born on December 22, and the trio even had a joint birthday party in December 2022.

“Loved sharing a womb with these two! Happy birthday @chrisolsen and @joshuatbassett and meee,” Meghan joked alongside a couple photos of the trio on Instagram. “IT’S OUR BIRTHDAY #capricornseason,” Chris wrote as his own caption.

Meghan and Chris have actually been friends for awhile, and often post videos together on TikTok.

“The first video we made together was pretending we were friends from childhood,” Chris told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022. “We’re not friends from childhood. We did fool the world doing that, but we will continue to say that we are because we think what a fun little joke that is.”

He added, “We have really become so close. I love hanging out with her, she’s one of my closest friends.”

Other birthday twins include Nickelodeon costars, Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande, who both starred in Sam & Cat, which was canceled after one season in 2014. Following the show’s end, rumors of a feud between the show’s stars started swirling.

However, when chatting with E! News months later, Jennette set the record straight about their rumored feud. “I just feel that, you know Ariana and I were and are extremely close and very like-minded in a lot of different ways and then, sorta as the show dissolved, everybody wanted to find some sort of hidden meaning in our relationship,” the actress said in March 2015. “I think we butted heads at times, but in a very sisterly way. She knows me so well and I know her so well that I think it was unfortunate that things kind of got misconstrued.”

