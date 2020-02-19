Ever since Niall Horan finished up the world tour for his first solo studio album, Flicker, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds. And that is — when is his next batch of new songs coming out? We mean, Flicker was filled with bops and was easily one of our most-played albums of 2018, so it’s only natural that everyone’s dying for the One Direction singer’s next album, right?
Well guys, you might want to prepare yourselves because the “Slow Hands” crooner recently revealed that his highly anticipated second album, Heartbreak Weather, will be out on March 13, 2020!
“I have worked so hard on this album for the last 18 months and I am soooo ready to release it,” he wrote on Instagram. “I had the time of my life making it and when you hear it on March 13, I hope you’ll be able to hear that in the music. 2020 is going to be a fun year for us, let’s enjoy it to the max.”
OMG. Deep breaths, everyone. But wait, what will the album sound like? Will there be any songs about his ex-girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld on it? And most importantly — will there be any collaborations on it? It turns out, Niall’s actually already shared a ton of details about what we can expect from his upcoming music over the last few months. We went ahead and rounded up everything we know so far about Heartbreak Weather (including the possible song with Shawn Mendes and Liam Payne!), and it seriously sounds like it’s going to be epic.
