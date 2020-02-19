When did Niall start working on the album?

Niall first revealed he was back in the studio in October of 2018 — on the one year anniversary of Flicker — and thankfully, he’s kept us all updated along every step of the journey.

“I loved going all over the world and performing it for you guys and seeing your reactions to each song made me so happy,” the singer wrote of the album on October 20, 2018. “Now it’s time for me to write the next one and you’ll be the first people to know when I am finished.”

But after he revealed that he had to undergo sinus surgery last year, fans started to worry that we might not get the album for a long time. But don’t worry, because after a few weeks of recovery, the singer was back in the studio working harder than ever! He took to his Instagram story in November of 2018, where he revealed that he’d been in the studio for a few days already and was super proud of himself.

“Cheers to me getting off the couch and making tunes. Three days in and it’s feeling good!!!!!!” he wrote alongside an adorable selfie. He also took to Twitter to share his progress.

“Very exciting watching my ideas come to life in the studio so far,” he wrote on November 21, 2018.

And since then he’s been pretty vocal about how the process is going. On January 21, 2019, he gave fans a much needed update on the album during a Twitter Q&A.

“No details as of yet apart from the fact that it’s going very well and I’m excited,” he told a fan.

At that time, he wasn’t too sure when it would be ready. When asked if he’s got any plans for a new single, he responded, “Zero plans for anything apart from writing songs and chilling out.”

He did reveal, however, that the album will come out sometime in 2019. “I want to release music and have fun,” he told a fan when asked what his goals were for this year. “Don’t know when the music will come but I’m not coming back ’til I think it’s really really good.”

In February of 2019, he gave fans another update, and the internet quickly went wild.

“I am writing a lot but not ready yet,” he shared.

And in March of 2019, he opened up a little about his writing process.

“I’ve written a lot,” he wrote to a fan. “Going to keep going ’til I’m 100 percent happy. A lot of the songs have been fun to write, some harder on the heart.”

In April of 2019, he practically sent the whole world into a frenzy when he posted a snap with his producers which he captioned, “We’re coming.” Fans quickly thought this meant that his music was ready, but unfortunately, he explained on Twitter that that wasn’t the case.

“I’m not trying to hide anything. I got a studio and am continuously working and writing for the record. The album is in full flow and it’s not done yet, I’ll let ya know when,” he wrote. “We are coming but not yet.”

And on June 13, 2019, the “Slow Hands” crooner revealed that his second studio album was officially finished, and it was the best news ever.

“I’ve got an album on the way, it’ll be towards the end of the year, maybe next year,” he told ODE Entertainment. “I’ll have a single in the next few months. I just came back to London for the summer because [the album’s] finished and I want to enjoy myself.”

SCREAMING. And there’s more. On July 10, 2019, the singer tweeted what appeared to be lyrics from one of his new tunes.

“Feels like every time I turn a corner you’re standing right there,” he wrote.

“If I pour my heart can you keep a promise?” he also tweeted a few days later.

Niall revealed that the album was finished on January 16, 2020.

“Album officially complete,” he wrote.

Well, it’s definitely been a long process. But now that the album is officially done, it’s time to get excited!