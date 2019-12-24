Ever since Louis Tomlinson auditioned on The X Factor and joined One Direction, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds, and that is — is the swoon-worthy singer single? Between his adorable personality, hilarious sense of humor, angelic voice, breathtaking smile and gorgeous blue eyes, he’s pretty much stolen fan’s hearts everywhere, so it’s only natural that they’re curious about his love life.

Well, it turns out, Louis is actually taken! He’s been dating Eleanor Calder for years now, and based on the way he constantly gushes over her in interviews, they seem like they could not be happier together! But as adorable as they are now, their relationship has actually had a few bumps along the way. The couple unfortunately split back in 2015, after the “Back To You” crooner reportedly cheated on the Instagram star. After that, he was linked to a bunch of girls, including The Originals actress Danielle Campbell, hairstylist Briana Jungwirth (who gave birth to his son, Freddie) and more — before eventually getting back together with Eleanor.

OK, so what exactly went down between him and Eleanor? Why did they break up and did he really cheat on her? Who else did he date? What happened with him and his other girlfriends? Don’t worry, J-14 went ahead and made a complete guide to the 1D heartthrob’s love life. We broke it down from start to finish — scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Louis has ever dated and what went down between them.

