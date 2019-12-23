Can you believe how fast time has flown by? One Direction member Louis Tomlinson and his former girlfriend Briana Jungwirth celebrated their son Freddie Reign Tomlinson‘s third birthday this year, and we seriously can’t believe it. It feels like just yesterday that the “Back To You” singer shared the news that he had become a dad, and now, the cutie is already walking and talking! Wow, they seriously grow up so fast.

Lucky for us though, we’ve had the pleasure of watching the 3-year-old mature right in front of our eyes. Louis and Briana have shared a ton of pics of the toddler over the last three years, and we seriously cannot cope with how cute he is.

But besides the fact that he’s adorable, every time one of them gives us a glimpse of little Freddie, there’s something else that we can’t help but swoon over. And that’s how much the toddler looks like his dad! That’s right, Freddie is seriously the spitting image of the singer — take a look for yourself! We went ahead and rounded up the cutest pics that are out there of the toddler. Scroll through our gallery to see them, and prepare to freak out over how much he looks like his daddy.

