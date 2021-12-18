Little things! The One Direction members have stayed busy with solo music since their 2015 hiatus announcement. Some of them have even welcomed babies!

Louis Tomlinson was the first 1D singer to become a dad when he welcomed son Freddie Tomlinson in January 2016 with Briana Jungwirth. Shortly thereafter, Liam Payne and ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole announced the birth of their son, Bear Payne, in March 2017.

They may not be making music together anymore, but the former bandmates are able to bond over being fathers.

“Me and Louis speak about it quite a lot,” Liam shared while chatting with Access in April 2020. “He phones me up every so often. It’s great hearing from another dad who is also outside of the situation and has to go visit and go in and out [due to work]. It’s interesting hearing the dynamic of his situation. His son’s a tiny bit older than mine, so I get a lot of lessons and different things from him.”

Zayn Malik may have left the band in March 2015 — months before 1D announced their official hiatus — but he’s still a One Direction dad. The “Pillowtalk” crooner and ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter, Khai Malik, in September 2020.

“To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” Zayn wrote via social media to announce Khai’s birth. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

While he usually keeps his private life out of the public eye, Zayn has given fans a glimpse into his life as a first-time dad.

“A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, ‘It’s a big adjustment, and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.’ But honestly, she’s an amazing baby,” he gushed on iHeartRadio’s Valentine In The Morning in March 2021. “It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”

For now, Niall Horan and Harry Styles don’t have kids of their own. When appearing on the “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp” radio show in October 2020, Niall did say that he congratulated Zayn on the birth of his baby and joked about welcoming his own children.

“And you’re next?” host Roman Kemp asked. Niall quickly responded, saying, “Nope.”

Scroll through our gallery to meet all the One Direction babies.

