BTS announced in December 2021 that they had plans to take their first break since 2019. In the statement, which was shared via Twitter, the group — comprised of members Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and RM — had plans to take an “extended period of rest” after their previously scheduled events are concluded.

“This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families,” the statement shared via their management group, Big Hit Music, read. “We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest.”

They made it clear that this is not the end for the K-pop group by revealing that BTS is “focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter.'” So, there’s definitely more to come from the “Dynamite” musicians.

As fans know, this isn’t the only group who’s announced an extended break over the years. Perhaps the most well-known hiatus was One Direction‘s, which was announced in August 2015 — months after Zayn Malik departed from the group. At the end of that year, the group — who still has plans to reunite in the future — made their final televised performance before going on to start successful solo careers. While they didn’t reunite as fans hoped for the group’s 10-year anniversary in July 2020, members Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Liam Payne shared heartfelt tributes about their time in 1D on social media.

“It was nice to catch up for the 10-year anniversary, I’m hoping we’ve got a lot more to come from us,” Liam told CapitalFM in December 2020. “I think we’ve got a lot more to come and it’s tough out there singing these songs on your own. Some of them are really difficult, there was a reason there was 4/5 people out there to overtake sometimes. I definitely miss them, and I hope we catch up.”

While chatting with fans during an Instagram Live from June 2021, Liam also sparked reconciliation rumors after revealing that he had spoken with Harry.

“I spoke to him and it was a really lovely catch up actually, and I’ve got a lot of love for the man. He’s great, he’s really, really great,” the singer shared, noting he had been “missing” his former bandmates. “I think we’ve all felt this at different times, me and the boys. … [I’d] love for us to get in a room at some point. I think it would be the best thing.”

