Over the years, some major musicians have said goodbye to their musical groups to start successful solo careers.

Most notably, Zayn Malik left One Direction in March 2015. Fans of the British boyband were rendered speechless when the “Pillowtalk” crooner announced his departure from the group with a social media post.

“My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band. I’d like to apologize to the fans if I’ve let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart,” he shared via Facebook at the time. “I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis [Tomlinson], Liam [Payne], Harry [Styles] and Niall [Horan]. I know they will continue to be the best band in the world.”

The boys, for their part, said they were “sad to see Zayn go” but respected his decision. “The past five years have been beyond amazing, we’ve gone through so much together, so we will always be friends,” the remaining 1D boys shared.

Additionally, in May 2021, CNCO member Joel Pimentel announced his decision to leave the group.

“We’re sad to tell you that after five and a half unforgettable and life changing years together, Friday, May 14th will be Joel’s last day as a member of CNCO,” the boys revealed in a Twitter statement. “We want you all to know that while Joel is leaving and will be pursuing new opportunities, we are and will always be brothers. We support him in his next chapter, and will always, most importantly, remain a family.”

Remaining members Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, Richard Camacho, and Zabdiel De Jesús continued, “While it will be different, we are so excited to continue into this new era of CNCO, and can’t wait for all of you to see what we have in store for you! You guys are what keep us going and have us so excited to continue together stronger than ever.”

Joel took to his own social media and told followers that it was time for him to “grow and explore new artistic avenues.”

“It’s time to start building my own path and career,” the singer shared. “This is why I’ve decided to leave the band.”

Scroll though our gallery to see which other artists have said goodbye to musical groups over the years!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.