They’re back and better than ever! PRETTYMUCH is gearing up for a new musical era, and fans can’t wait.

The five-piece boyband first stepped onto the music scene in 2017 after they were formed by Simon Cowell one year prior. Since then, members Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Zion Kuwonu, Nick Mara and Austin Porter have stolen the hearts of their listeners, who are eager to hear new music. After a brief hiatus, the boys have returned with what Brandon told Entertainment Tonight in December 2020 is a “more advanced” version of what people are used to.

“We’re going to have the soulful ballads, we’re going to have the songs that you throw on at a party,” Austin explained. “It’s just going to be exactly what we envisioned when we first got together as a group.”

In a video uploaded to the PRETTYMUCH YouTube account on December 3, 2020, the group announced that with their new label (Sire Records) there will be new music coming in January 2021. “Don’t call it a comeback,” the video’s description reads.

To celebrate the boys’ return to music, J-14 broke down everything you need to know about the band and its members. From their whirlwind rise to fame to everything they’ve accomplished so far, meet PRETTYMUCH.

