Congratulations are in order for PRETTYMUCH member Austin Porter because on Thursday, May 28, the singer revealed that he had officially become a father! Yep, his girlfriend, Ansley Mitchell, gave birth to a beautiful baby boy, named Theodore. But unfortunately, minutes after he was born, the Instagram star suffered complications and had to be rushed to the hospital due to hemorrhaging.

“Last night I gave birth to my first child completely natural. I labored for three full days with absolutely no pain medication and birthed the sweetest little soul completely natural at 7:04 P.M. Theodore Hudson William Porter weighed 7lbs 10oz at birth and measured 21.5 inches. Theodore Hudson I am so happy you made me a mama. Mommy and daddy are gonna love you forever,” she wrote on Instagram. “I sadly had some complications. I hemorrhaged right after delivery and lost a lot of blood very fast and had to get rushed by the paramedics to the the nearest hospital emergency room. I’m in the hospital now and will be for possibly a few days. So sadly I can’t see Theo or Austin at all till I’m out due to hospital restrictions because of COVID-19, but I’m glad they are at home happy and healthy and safe.”

Austin took to Instagram as well, writing, “So today i became a father to the most amazing baby boy, Theodore Hudson William Porter. I can’t wait to watch him grow and do great things! I know you guys will have questions, and I can’t wait to share with you what we’ve been through. But right now I ask that you give me and Ansley time to settle in to being parents! Thank you for all your support much love —the Porter family.”

Hours later, Ansley gave fans an important update.

“Home with my baby,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Congrats to the new parents, and we’re so glad she’s OK!

