It’s over … for now. BTS announced to fans on Tuesday, June 14, that they are going on hiatus in favor of solo careers. The group’s members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook revealed the heartbreaking news during the BTS FIESTA livestream.

“We’re going on a hiatus now,” SUGA explained to viewers. The news came days after the group released their Proof album on Friday, June 10.

“We have to accept that we’ve changed,” RM, for one, added. “For me, it was like the group BTS was within my grasp until ‘On’ and ‘Dynamite,’ but after ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance,’ I didn’t know what kind of group we were anymore.”

Keep reading for everything we know about the group’s split.

When Did BTS Announce Their Hiatus?

News of their hiatus first came in December 2021, when the boys announced that they were taking an “extended period of rest” following their insane rise to fame. Nearly six months later, in June 2022, the group told ARMY it was time for them to say goodbye for now.

“We’re each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things,” Jungkook said during their BTS FIESTA. “We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now.”

J-Hope added, “I think that change is what we need right now. It’s important for BTS to start our second chapter.”

Will the Members of BTS Start Solo Careers?

According to Billboard, yes. “BTS will continue to be active in various different formats, including working on solo projects,” a spokesperson for the group told the publication amid the hiatus news.

Is BTS Breaking Up Forever?

Technically, this is a hiatus, not a breakup, which means the group has plans to reunite for more record-breaking songs.

“We can’t help but think of our fans no matter what — we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans,” Jimin explained to viewers during the hour-long livestream. “I think now we’re starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans. I think that’s why we’re going through a rough patch right now, we’re trying to find our identity and that’s an exhausting and long process.”

Despite taking time away from the group, the boys will always have amazing memories together.

“Gathering like this today and shooting content, I’m glad we’re BTS … what would I do if we weren’t BTS?” RM said. “It made me think I’m happy just being together. I started music and became BTS because I had a message for the world.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.