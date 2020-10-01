Ever since they were formed in 2012, K-pop boy band BTS has stolen the hearts of millions of people around the world. We mean, with their catchy songs, angelic voices, to-die-for looks and swoon-worthy dance moves, it’s pretty hard not to become obsessed with them.

Throughout their time in the spotlight, the group has seriously accomplished so much. From performing at the Grammy Awards to breaking a ton of records and even dropping their first English language song, “Dynamite” in 2020, there’s seriously nothing these boys can’t do! Get this, they even have a rumored collaboration with Ariana Grande in the works!

But for those of you that aren’t huge BTS fans, J-14 has you covered. We went ahead and rounded up everything you need to know about the iconic band, so if you haven’t already, prepare to fall madly in love with them. Plus, we’ve even got an exclusive message from each member! From the members to their rise to fame to everything they’ve accomplished, scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown on K-pop band BTS.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.