It seems as though legit everyone is so beyond obsessed with BTS, and it is safe to say they are totally taking over the world. If their massive BTS Army isn’t proof enough, all the famous stars who are also fans of the group definitely confirms just how stan-worthy the boys are. Honestly though, who isn’t a part of the fandom? 13 Reasons Why actor Ross Butler sure is, as he even posted a cover of “Waste It On Me” on Instagram. We’re swooning!

“Guess I’m part of the #btsarmy now? Acoustic cover of @bts.bighitofficial and @steveaoki #WasteItOnMe,” the star captioned it.

The K-Pop boy band (who are also referred to as the Bangtan Boys) consists of seven members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V and JungKook. The super talented artists are stealing hearts left and right with their super cool image and insanely catchy jams, and clearly a ton of your absolute fave celebs are totally on board with the fandom. Not only did Ansel Elgort let the group listen to his new music months before anyone else, but tons of artists are lining up out the door to collab with the boys. They’re truly a hot commodity in Hollywood. From Charlie Puth to Camila Cabello (and many more), it’s clear that BTS has a ton of famous celebs who are truly supporting them.

Scroll through the gallery to discover all your fave celebs who are total BTS fans.

