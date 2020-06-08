From the looks of it, the BTS ARMY is seriously making a change following the tragic death of George Floyd. That’s right, just 24 hours after the South Korean boyband donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter, their major fanbase totally matched it, by donating $1 million themselves.

For those who missed it on, on Saturday June 6, a rep for the band confirmed to Variety that BTS and Big Hit Entertainment made the donation following their social media statement supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter,” the band wrote on Twitter on June 4.

After they heard this, a Twitter account called One In An Army — made up of a group of fans who have come together and organized various charity programs — put together the project called #MatchAMillion and kept track of all the donations that rolled in. On Sunday, June 7, they announced that the #MatchAMillion project succeeded in raising $1,026,531 with 35,609 donors.

“Just like BTS, we were able to donate $1 million to help fund: bailouts for those arrested for protesting police brutality, black-led advocacy orgs fighting against systemic injustice, support for the physical and mental health of the Black community,” One In An Army wrote on Twitter.

Aside from donating, many celebrities have also spoken out and taken to the streets to protest over George’s unjust passing. The 46-year-old, unarmed black man died in Minneapolis, MN, on May 25, after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The white officer — Derek Chauvin — did not move even as George repeatedly said “I can’t breathe,” as heard in a video captured by bystanders. The officer has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, while fellow officers Thomas K. Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng — who were also present at the time of the incident — were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

