Aside from using their social media platforms to speak out and raise awareness after the tragic death of George Floyd, many celebrities have also taken to the streets to participate in Black Lives Matter protests around the country.
For those who missed it, on May 25, the 46-year-old, unarmed black man died in Minneapolis, MN, after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The white officer — Derek Chauvin — did not move even as George repeatedly said “I can’t breathe,” as heard in a video captured by bystanders. The officer has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, while fellow officers Thomas K. Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng — who were also present at the time of the incident — were charged with aiding and abetting murder.
Now, some of Hollywood’s biggest names, like Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Madison Beer, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Timothée Chalamet, Lauren Jauregui, Harry Styles, Cole Sprouse, Halsey and more, have marched with protesters, stood in solidarity and shared their experiences online. Scroll through our gallery to see all the celebrities who are taking to the streets and protesting the death of George Floyd in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
