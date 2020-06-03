YouTube star David Dobrik is giving back to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. The Vlog Squad founder took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 2 and told followers that he’s not only been attending protests in California, but also gave $50,000 “to organizations that help the movement.”

“Yesterday I attended one of the protests in Santa Monica. Feeling the energy of fellow humans demanding to be acknowledged, heard and respected was OVERWHELMINGLY impactful,” the 23-year-old caption this post. “Even though I will never be able to fully understand the struggles of black people in our society, I am proud to stand with the Black Lives Matter movement and want to do my part by donating $50,000 to organizations that help the movement.”

He also offered his millions of followers advice for how they can help.

David added, “There are SOOO MANY different ways a person can get involved and help. If you don’t have the means to donate, you can send out a tweet, talk to a friend, or just lend a listening ear to someone that needs to be heard. Stay safe out there!”

Along with photos from the protest, David also shared the organizations that he donated to, which included: Innocence Project, Color of Change, ACLU, Unicorn Riot and Black Lives Matter.

Aside from using their social media platforms to speak out and raise awareness after the tragic death of George Floyd — a 46-year-old, unarmed black man died in Minneapolis, MN, after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes — a lot of celebrities, just like David, have also taken to the streets to participate in Black Lives Matter protests around the country. Some of Hollywood’s biggest names, like Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Madison Beer, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Timothée Chalamet, Lauren Jauregui, Harry Styles, Cole Sprouse, Halsey and more, have marched with protesters, stood in solidarity and shared their experiences online.

