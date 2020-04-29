Wait, are Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet dating?! That seems to be the question on everyone’s minds after a video of them kissing on TikTok went viral, so we decided to investigate once and for all.

The video, which has taken the internet by storm recently, is a slideshow of various paparazzi photos of the two stars locking lips. But after doing some digging, we discovered that the snaps were actually taken back in 2018, when they were filming a movie together! Yep, they both starred in Woody Allen‘s flick A Rainy Day In New York, where they played love interests, and the pics are from on set of that, so it’s safe to say that they’re totally not an item after all. Sorry, guys!

“I swear I’m so done with people on TikTok thinking that Timothée and Selena are dating, like, girlies, IT WAS FOR A MOVIE! I’m so done with locals, I’m so done,” one fan wrote on Twitter, with another adding, “Why is TikTok just finding out that Selena and Timothée were in a movie together and they are all freaking out ’cause they think it’s recent and that they are dating.”

For those who missed it, the rumors come just days after news hit the web that the actor and his girlfriend, Lily-Rose Depp, had reportedly split after one year together. Us Weekly confirmed the devastating news on April 25, 2020. Plus, when the Call Me By Your Name star appeared in British Vogue’s May 2020 issue, the publication claimed that the actor was indeed single. Before that, he was previously linked to Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon in 2013.

As for the “Rare” singer, she’s been in relationships with Taylor Lautner, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Zedd, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and more. Most recently, however, she revealed that she has no time for men.

“I’m chillin’ right now, you guys,” she said in a recent interview. “Honestly [dating] is so stressful so I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own. It sucked for the first year, I was like, ‘I just wanna cuddle, I just wanna watch something and be adored.’ Now it feels good. Now it feels awesome.”

“I’ve been super, super single for two years and I want to know what that love will look like next for me,” the former Disney star continued. “I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be codependent or messy or lack of communication. When you get older you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength.”

