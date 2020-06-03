According to Madison Beer, she did not attend the Black Lives Matter protests just for a photo op. Yep, the singer just slammed rumors that she hired a photographer to take pics of her after some professional shots of her while she was protesting the tragic death of George Floyd went viral.

“The photo shoot rumors are wildly untrue. I have been protesting for days,” she wrote on Twitter. “This is not and never was a photo op. It is me standing with a movement and getting out there to spread a message I believe in. That is all.”

The photographer who captured the viral pics of Madison at the protest also took to his social media to clear up the rumors once and for all.

“There’s rumors spreading around that I was hired by Madison to take pictures of her at the BLM march yesterday. These rumors are 100 percent untrue. I was taking pictures at the event and ran into Madison while also marching at the event. Since she’s a celebrity I decided to take take pictures of her,” he explained on Instagram. “I’m a free-lance photographer and have been to the event all thee days and I’ve ran into her all three days, I just happened to have bring my camera yesterday. Madison has been to to the protests three days in a row and has probably marched and been at the event longer that any other celebrity. Since she’s a famous public figure and she’s in Los Angeles there’s almost no where she can go and not run into paparazzi. [Whoever] is spreading those rumors and contributing to them should stop immediately as they’re 100 percent false.”

For those who missed it, many celebrities have taken to the streets to protest George’s tragic death. The 46-year-old, unarmed black man passed away in Minneapolis, MN, on May 25, after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The white officer — Derek Chauvin — did not move even as George repeatedly said “I can’t breathe,” as heard in a video captured by bystanders. The officer has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

On Sunday, May 31, Madison revealed via Twitter that she had been tear gassed during one of the protests.

“LEAVE SANTA MONICA NOW IF YOU CAN I WAS JUST TEAR GASSED THEY ARE ARRESTING EVERYONE AND TEAR GASSING ALL CROWDS,” she wrote.

She later told fans that she was “safe and well.”

you guys are awesome. i am safe and well, thank you for the concern. i hope everyone who was out there is safe as well. remember the curfews that are in order 🖤 https://t.co/px6YeHMpBx — madison beer (@madisonbeer) June 1, 2020

