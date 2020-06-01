Halsey Says Police 'Fired Rubber Bullets' At Her During George Floyd Protest

On Saturday, May 30, Halsey took to Twitter and detailed an encounter with the police during a George Floyd protest in Los Angeles. Alongside a series of photos, the 25-year-old said that law enforcement officers “fired rubber bullets” at protesters who “did not breach the line.”

“Hands were up. Unmoving. And they gassed and fired,” the “Without Me” songstress added.

fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

For those who missed it, on May 25, George — a 46-year-old, unarmed black man — died in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The white officer — Derek Chauvin — did not move even as George repeatedly said “I can’t breathe,” as heard in a video captured by bystanders. Aside from Halsey, many celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Madison Beer, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Timothée Chalamet, Lauren Jauregui and more have joined the Black Lives Matter movement and protested to fight racial injustice and police brutality.

One day later, on May 31, Madison also recounted her encounter with the police during a protest via Instagram Stories. The 21-year-old told followers that she was “tear gassed” and urged them to leave Santa Monica.

Ariana also shared images from a peaceful protest on her Twitter account.

“Hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage. All throughout Beverly Hills and West Hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along,” the singer wrote. “We were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. Cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER.”

Lauren also wrote about her experience with a Miami protest on Twitter.

“Finally home from the Miami protests in Bayside. We were thousands strong and peaceful as f**k and then s**t got rowdy a bit after I left and people are being tear gassed, rubber bullets are flying from snipers and police are in FULL gear. S**t is real. STAY SAFE AND PROTECT,” the former Fifth Harmony member wrote.

