OK, Dylan O’Brien fans know that the actor is seriously scarce with his social media presence. That’s why when the Teen Wolf alum replied to Halsey‘s throwback tweet on Monday, May 25, the internet totally freaked out!

It all started when the “Without Me” songstress quote tweeted a post from 2015 and — five years later — clarified that she had tagged the wrong Dylan in the post. Instead of giving her producer Dylan Bauld credit for her debut album — Badlands — back in the day, she gave it to the actor by mistake!

“I just realized I tagged @dylanobrien in this instead of @dylanwilliam23 I am so sorry. (5 years later),” the songstress hilariously wrote.

A few hours later, the former MTV star responded to her apology.

“All this time I thought I was a final f**king master,” he said, alongside a gif that read “I was wrong.” OMG!

Get this, you guys — Halsey even wrote back!

“No, no, no. You were right. I don’t know how exactly… But I’m positive you’re right,” she said, in a reply.

Naturally, this entire interaction sent fans into a total frenzy.

“Okay now be best friends,” one person said. Another added, “This is so cute.”

“It’s okay we all knew Dylan O’Brien produced Badlands he’s just a king like that,” another fan replied.

A fourth person asked Halsey the most important question ever, “Haha, are you Team Stiles or Scott though?”

Seriously, we have to know!

For those who don’t know, Halsey has been a part of the Teen Wolf fandom for years. That’s right, back in 2016, she casted Dylan’s on-and-off screen BFF, Tyler Posey, in her “Colors” music video. So, it’s really no major surprise that these two interacted online. Honestly, the biggest shock is that Dylan decided to post on Twitter at all! Usually, his messages to fans are all about the New York Mets, since, you know, he is a “long suffering Mets fan” after all!

