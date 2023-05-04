If you’re suddenly interested in Matty Healy‘s dating history, you’re not alone. The 1975 singer has sparked dating rumors with Taylor Swift, a.k.a. the biggest pop star in the world, in May 2023 after a source told The Sun that the two stars are “in love.” Keep reading for everything we know about Matty’s love life, past relationships and ex-girlfriends.

Are Matty Healy and Taylor Swift Dating?

Matty and Taylor are reportedly dating, according to a source via The Sun.

“She and Matty are madly in love,” the insider revealed. “It’s super early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

Reps for Matty and Taylor did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

The pop stars first met 10 years ago and were briefly linked at the time. However, Matty denied there was anything romantic between them during an interview with the Australian radio show 2Day FM.

“It’s fake. It’s all bloody fake. It’s a farce! Yeah, we met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do and we spoke occasionally,” he explained in 2014. “And she’s the biggest pop star in the world and I’m in Australia. There’s no, like, relationship or anything happening. It’s just funny how people really, really buy into that.”

Their alleged romance in May 2023 comes one month after it was revealed that the Midnights singer had split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, in April.

On top of that, Matty himself has spoken on the matter of a relationship with the Grammy-winning singer, saying it would be “emasculating” to date Taylor during a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone.

Prior to Taylor, Matty’s longest relationship was with model Gabriella Brooks, whom he reportedly dated from 2015 to 2019. In an interview with The Guardian, he confirmed they broke up in the summer of 2022.

“My 20s was fucking chaos and I didn’t live a domestic life so there are lots of things I’ve just not learned,” he explained. “I’m not emotionally very mature. There have been times when it does damage my relationships and I ask myself: ‘Why do I value my career so much?’ I’m trying to relinquish that idea. I want to have a period in my life when I’m not conflicted about it.”

