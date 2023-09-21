New couple alert! Halsey and Avan Jogia were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles following months of alleged sightings. Keep reading for details on the new couple, their past relationships and more.

Are Halsey and Avan Jogia Dating?

The “Colors” singer and Victorious alum were seen holding hands and kissing while on a date night in September 2023, according to photos published by Page Six. While the pair have not publicly confirmed their relationship, it looks like the two are definitely getting *closer*.

Who Has Halsey Dated?

Prior to her romance with Avan, Halsey was dating Alev Aydin, a music producer, for around 4 years until their breakup in April 2023. The ex-couple share one son together named Ender.

During an interview with Allure in July 2021, Halsey, who uses she/they pronoun, explained that it took the former flames a while to start dating because she “liked him so much.”

“He was writing a movie about my life, a biopic, so we spent a lot of time together,” she began. “One night we went somewhere really public together. As we were leaving, I got swallowed by a mob of paparazzi and fans and people wanting me to sign vinyls and whatever else. It was all very dramatic, like a movie scene. I looked over my shoulder and he’s being pushed away from the mob and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I didn’t even say goodbye!’ I remember sitting in the car and being like, ‘I can never see him again. I like him too much to ruin his life and drag him into all this craziness,'” the singer recalled. “He swiftly reminded me I was being super melodramatic and he was like, ‘I don’t care. It’s not that big of a deal.’”

Before Alev, Halsey had also been romantically linked to to Evan Peters, Yungblud, Matt Healy and more in the past.

The Manic singer opened up about her past experience with love in their 2020 poetry book I Would Leave Me If I Could. She also said in January 2020, during an interview with Apple Music, that she’s “stopped dating musicians, which is for my own benefit.”

Who Has Avan Jogia Dated?

Avan was last romantically linked to Cleopatra Coleman, as the two first started dating in September 2017. However, Cleopatra and Avan sparked breakup rumors in 2021 after unfollowing one another on Instagram. The Nickelodeon alum also dated Set It Up actress Zoey Deutch for five years from 2012 to 2017. Even after their breakup, it looks like the pair are still on good terms as they even played love interests in 2019’s Zombieland: Double Tap.

