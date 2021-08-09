Loving family life! Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed baby Ender Ridley in July 2021 and have been sharing pictures of the newborn ever since.

“Gratitude,” the songstress captioned their birth announcement via Instagram. “For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.”

The New Jersey native first announced her pregnancy in January 2021. “Surprise!” the “Closer” musician captioned an Instagram post showing off their growing belly. At the time, Alev commented on the post, writing, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.”

Fans immediately took to social media and shared support for the couple, who had kept their relationship under wraps until announcing Halsey’s pregnancy. In a May 2021 Twitter post, she revealed how their romance came to be. According to the “Clementine” singer, the duo first met after he was supposed to be working on the previously announced biopic about Halsey’s life.

“Alev was supposed to be writing it the past 3 years and we slowly fell in love instead,” they shared. “You know the rest!”

In March 2021, Halsey also explained to her followers that their pregnancy, while a surprise to the public, was not unplanned.

“Why is it OK to speculate and pass judgment about fertility and conception?” they wrote via Instagram Stories. “My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way.”

Over the years, the songstress has been open about their fertility struggles. During a February 2020 interview with The Guardian, they said that experiencing a miscarriage was “the most inadequate I’ve ever felt.”

“Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do,” Halsey said at the time. “Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing.”

Despite all the “sad stuff” in the past, the “You Should Be Sad” singer told her fans via Twitter that it’s been “wonderful to celebrate something” with them.

“When this pregnancy started, I was like, ‘You’re going to do yoga and eat flaxseed. You’re going to use essential oils and hypnobirth and meditate and f–king journal every single day,’” they told Allure during an August 2021 interview. “I have done none of those things. Zero. None. I eat cookies and had a bagel every single day for the first five months of my pregnancy.”

Halsey and Alev are doing things their way! Scroll through our gallery to see pictures of the couple’s newborn, Ender.

