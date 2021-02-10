New mom alert! Halsey is gearing up to welcome her first child into the world with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

“Surprise!” the 26-year-old songstress captioned her Instagram announcement, tagging the producer in the snap. The New Jersey native had her baby bump on full display as she posed wearing unbuttoned jeans and a colorful bralette. Alev shared his excitement with a comment that read, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.”

The baby news came as a major shock to fans as Halsey kept the details of her relationship under wraps. She and Alev were first seen publicly together in January 2019 at a L.A. Lakers basketball game. Over a year later, photos obtained by the Daily Mail in October 2020 showed the pair dressed down while shopping together. Other than that, Alev has been absent from the “Closer” singer’s social media. But as it turned out, they actually secretly got matching tattoos in June 2020.

Over the years Halsey has been open about her fertility issues, freezing her eggs and endometriosis struggles. In February 2020, she spoke about suffering a miscarriage in the past, telling The Guardian it was “the most inadequate I’ve ever felt.”

Now, per a tweet from Halsey herself, she’s happy to be “celebrate something” with her fans “after years of sharing all the sad stuff.” Scroll through our gallery to see everything we know about the “Without You” singer’s pregnancy so far.

