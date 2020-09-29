Aside from her music, Halsey has become known for her growing tattoo collection over the years. Since she first stepped into the spotlight in 2012, the singer has racked up over 30 ink designs all over her body, including her arms, legs, butt and even face!

“I don’t like to overthink these things,” the “Without Me” songstress told Marie Claire in July 2018 about how she decides what tattoo she wants next. “I never know ahead of time what I’m going to get.”

Despite her apparent indecisiveness when it comes to getting tattoos, Halsey does have some pretty meaningful ones that act as heartfelt tributes to her family members. She even has a few matching tats with some of her closest friends. But what do all her tattoo designs mean? Well, J-14 did a major investigation and broke down all of Halsey’s ink designs. From what she’s said about them to what fans think they mean, scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of all Halsey’s tattoos.

