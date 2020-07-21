“No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing. Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn’t a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence,” the 25-year-old wrote on social media. “A lot of people you know probably have bipolar disorder and you aren’t aware of it. Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and vilify people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go…this is the exact triggering s**t that causes people to keep quiet about it.”

She continued, “You can hate someone’s actions or opinions without contributing to stigma that damages an entire community of sometimes vulnerable people all for a couple of laughs.”

Although she didn’t address him by name, the singer’s social media posts came just after Kanye West claimed that his wife, Kim Kardashian, was trying to “lock him up” in a series of since-deleted tweets, after he spoke out about their daughter North during a Presidential campaign rally. Previously, a source told People Magazine, “In the past, [Kanye] has suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder. Right now, he is struggling again.”

Halsey also added, “If you wanna think someone is an a**hole, go ahead. Lots of people with mental illnesses are great. Lots of them are a**holes. Because they are people. With nuanced personalities. But making jokes specifically targeted towards bipolar hurts more than the [one] person [you’re] angry with.”

In one final message to fan, the “Without You” songstress concluded, “Sincerely, Human Being with a Decade Long Bipolar Diagnosis.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.