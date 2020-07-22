In a bunch of since-deleted tweets, Kanye West claimed that his wife, Kim Kardashian, was trying to “lock him up” after he spoke out about their daughter North during a Presidential campaign rally. He also claimed that he was trying to divorce the reality star.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, July 21, he wrote, “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mills].” It’s unclear when exactly this meeting took place.

During another explosive rant on Monday, July 20, he also claimed, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.”

“Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor,” he continued. “If I get locked up like Mandela ya’ll will know why. Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me.”

He also claimed that Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, was involved.

“[Kris] don’t play with me you and that Calmye are not allowed around my children ya’ll tried to lock me up,” he said, seemingly referring to Kris and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

He later shared a screenshot of a text message that he sent to Kris which read, “This Ye. You ready to talk now. Or are [you] still avoiding my calls?”

Shortly after, the 43-year-old deleted almost all of the tweets, and promoted his upcoming album, Donda.

“Ima focus on the music now,” he added. “Donda coming this Friday.”

As fans know, Kanye announced that he was running for President of the United States in the 2020 election on July 4, 2020. And during a campaign rally on Sunday, July 19, he revealed that he and Kim considered getting an abortion after the reality star found out that she was pregnant with their daughter North in 2013.

“I remember that my girlfriend called me screaming and crying, and I was just thinking, because at that time I was a rapper I was out there, [had] different girlfriends and everything … and she said, ‘I’m pregnant.’ And I said, ‘Yes!’ And then I said, ‘Uh oh,'” he said. “She was crying … and for one month and two months and three months, we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand. I called my wife and she said, ‘We’re gonna have this baby,’ and I said, ‘We’re gonna have this child.'” He added, “Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child.” A source told People Magazine, “Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally. She is furious that he shared something so private. She loves her kids tremendously and wants to protect them. Her favorite thing in the world is being a mom.”

