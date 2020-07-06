On Saturday, July 4, Kanye West took to Twitter and made a pretty major announcement. Yep, the rapper shared his plans to run for President of the United States in the upcoming 2020 election via Twitter.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION,” the 43-year-old wrote.

Shortly after his post, wife Kim Kardashian West also took to the social media site and showed support for her husband with a retweet and the addition of an American flag emoji. According to Us Weekly, the reality star is standing by her husband’s decision.

“Kanye has been planning this for years and Kim has known about his aspirations and has been supportive,” a source told the publication. “Kanye is passionate about arts and education and wants to support in any way he can.”

Since his tweet has since gone viral, many other celebs — like comedian Tiffany Haddish, Full House alum Bob Saget, Paris Hilton and more — took to their own Twitter accounts and reacted to Kanye’s announcement. Tiffany, for example, rewrote the “Stronger” singer’s post and joked, “I too am running for president of the United States.”

Bob seemingly announced that he would also be running, alongside John Stamos.

Finally, Paris wrote, “PARIS FOR PRESIDENT,” on Twitter before telling followers her plans to only wear certain designers unless “the day is screaming” for her to put on a bikini.

But that’s not all! Taylor Swift fans also responded to the announcement by urging for the “Lover” songstress to run against Kanye following their massive feud that’s gone on for over 10 years.

“Taylor Swift will defeat Kanye West and become the first female president of the United States,” one person wrote. Another added, “I honestly can’t wait for Taylor Swift to come out and say, “Hey Kanye, Imma let you finish but…” and then BOOM announces that she’s gonna run for president.”

Taylor has not publicly responded to her fans’ pleas.

