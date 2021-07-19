Congratulations are in order for Halsey and Alev Aydin! The couple welcomed their first baby together on July 14, 2021.

“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” the singer shared via Instagram on Monday, July 19. “Ender Ridley Aydin. 7/14/2021.”

Halsey’s famous friends immediately took to the comments section and shared words of support. Olivia Rodrigo, for one, commented, “The most beautiful family! Congratulations.”

The 26-year-old announced that they were expecting in January. “Surprise!” they captioned a series of snaps showing off their baby bump and tagging the music producer in the snaps. Alev, for his part, commented on the post, writing, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.”

Since Halsey and Alev kept details of their relationship out of the public eye, their pregnancy came as a shock to fans. According to the “Clementine” musician, their baby was totally planned. “Why is it OK to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception?” they wrote on Instagram Stories in March. “My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way.”

Throughout their time in the spotlight, the New Jersey native has been vocal about their fertility issues. After suffering from a miscarriage, Halsey told The Guardian in February 2020 that it was “the most inadequate I’ve ever felt.” Despite having shared the “sad stuff” in the past, Halsey told fans in a January Twitter post that it’s been “wonderful to celebrate something” with them.

When it came to discussing their relationship with Alev, the “Nightmare” singer shared how they first met in a May social media post. When a fan wondered what happened to the reported biopic about Halsey’s life that was announced in 2018, they responded and set the record straight. “Alev was supposed to be writing it the past 3 years and we slowly fell in love instead,” Halsey wrote. “You know the rest!”

While the pair seem to have quite the past, the first time they were spotted together publicly was in January 2019 while attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game. Alev was also absent from Halsey’s social media accounts before their pregnancy announcement, but it turns out the duo actually got matching tattoos in June 2020.

As their relationship continues to blossom, a source told Us Weekly in February that they’ve “spoken about” marriage, however, it is “not the sole focus whatsoever.” The insider added, “They are very much in love.”

