Congratulations are in order for Halsey! The songstress announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 27.

“Surprise!” the singer, 26, captioned an Instagram post showing off her growing baby bump and tagging Alev Aydin, who Us Weekly confirmed is the baby’s father. The “Without You” singer posed in unbuttoned jeans with her stomach on full display. Alev shared his excitement for their baby with a comment that read, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.”

The “Closer” musician and Alev were first spotted out together in January 2019 at a L.A. Lakers game. More than a year later, they were seen out in October 2020, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Previously she was romantically linked to Evan Peters, G-Eazy and singer YungBlud.

Halsey’s pregnancy announcement comes almost a year after she opened up about suffering a miscarriage while talking with The Guardian in February 2020. She’s also been open in the past about freezing her eggs and endometriosis struggles. “It’s the most inadequate I’ve ever felt,” she said at the time. “Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing.”

After sharing the photo of her baby bump, celebs took to social media and shared their well wishes with the couple. Scroll through our gallery to see how Hollywood reacted to Halsey’s pregnancy announcement.

