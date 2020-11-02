Halloween is here! Break out your scariest masks, grab your strongest pillowcase and get ready to trick or treat, safely, of course.

Along with some seriously amazing movies, pumpkin picking and candy, spooky scary season comes with the opportunity to dress up in a seriously iconic costume. Throughout the years, some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities celebrate the holiday with the most over-the-top looks, ever. Even though they may not be able to pose on a red carpet for Halloween this year, all your favorite stars still came out on top with their spooky looks and showed them to the world.

Newly married Rydel Lynch and Capron Funk took couples costumes to a whole new level while Vanessa Hudgens proved that, no matter what, she’s still the queen of Halloween. She may have been dressing up for a Dancing With the Stars performance, but Skai Jackson still bought out her scariest look. We can’t talk Halloween without taking notice of Halsey‘s seriously epic special effects makeup. It’s safe to say, these stars still brought their A-game this year!

Scroll through our gallery to see all the 2020 celebrity Halloween costumes.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.