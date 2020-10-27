Spooky season is officially here, which means it’s time to watch some Halloween-themed flicks!

Aside from picking out a costume, going pumpkin picking for the ‘gram, carving jack-o-lanterns and eating tons of candy, watching scary movies has become a major staple every October. What better way to celebrate the days leading up to Halloween than with a scary movie marathon?!

Well, look no further for suggestions, because J-14 has you covered! We rounded up a complete list of all the best Halloween movies to watch this year. From classic DCOMs to modern-day favorites and even some animated movies, there’s so many to choose from and so little time to watch them all! Wondering where you can stream them all? Don’t worry, we made a guide for that too!

Scroll through our gallery for a list of all the spooky movies that you just have to watch before Halloween.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.