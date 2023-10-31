So many celebrity couples are boo’d up this Halloween, literally. From Justin and Hailey Bieber dressed up as the Flintstones to Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso channeling the Mario Bros., keep reading to see all the cutest Halloween couple costumes of 2023!

Not only did some couples wear matching fits this Halloween — some literally hard-launched their relationship that way! Introducing: Halsey and Avan Jogia.

ICYMI, the “Colors” singer posted Instagram photos of herself with the Victorious alum matching in Halloween costumes not once, but twice! The first photo was of the two posed together while matching in black gothic fits. Then, two days later, Halsey posted a photo of herself dressed up as a mermaid for Halloween, with Avan seemingly matching and wearing a pirate outfit.

The pair first sparked romance rumors while kissing on a date night in September 2023, via Page Six.

Another celeb couple that were boo’d up, were Camila and Rudy. The Do Revenge actress posted an Instagram photo of the lovebirds kissing while dressed up as the Mario Bros’ characters Mario and Luigi.

ICYMI, the pair first sparked dating rumors in November 2022, and the Riverdale actress confirmed her relationship while appearing on Dear Media’s “Going Mental” podcast in January 2023.

“I am still in the honeymoon, but it’s one of those situations where I feel like, and I’m really trying to temper myself here,” she said. “I don’t wanna like speak above and beyond, but I feel like I’ve known him my whole life, and that’s something I actually have never felt before.”

She described the romance as “new-new as of like June.”

The Biebers also made a rare Halloween appearance! The two dressed as Flintstones characters, wearing costumes inspired by Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble.

In an October 2023 interview with GQ Hype, Hailey explained why she and her husband often appear as though they’re dressed for different events when they’re out together in public. “It’s so funny because I see so many people talk about this,” she began.

The Rhode Beauty founder explained that the pair often get ready at different times and Justin is typically done first.

“He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that’s how I’m feeling,” she said. “We can’t sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this and you’re going to wear this.’”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the cutest couple Halloween costumes of 2023.

