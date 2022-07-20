Saying that Netflix’s upcoming film Do Revenge has a star-studded cast is putting it lightly. The cast is full of actors from top shows like Stranger Things, Euphoria, Riverdale and so many more! Scroll to find out who exactly is starring in the upcoming teen thriller movie.

Just to name a few stars in Do Revenge: Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke, Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes, Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner, Euphoria‘s Austin Abrams, 13 Reasons Why’s Alisha Boe and Outer Banks’ Jonathan Daviss will all be featured. Writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson joked that the cast of her movie are like the “young Hollywood Avengers” in an interview with Elle Magazine.

“They call themselves ‘The Revengers,’ which we love,” she told Elle in July 2022. She made it clear that they weren’t just cast because they’re “teen royalty.” The director added, “they just are all really talented. And they were the best people for these parts.”

Jennifer and Do Revenge cowriter Celeste Ballard didn’t have anyone in mind when it came to their casting — but choosing Camila and Maya as the main leads, Drea and Eleanor respectively, was non-negotiable after seeing their audition tapes.

“I will say, in Camila’s tape, I paused it at about maybe five seconds in, picked up the phone and called Peter Cron and Anthony Bregman [producers] and said, ‘We have Drea.’ It’s Camila,” she explained. “I literally didn’t even finish. I watched her say, like, four lines, and I was like, ‘And that’s it.’ And I started crying.”

On top of that, Jennifer and Celeste were so sold on Maya, they literally moved filming locations so she could film it while filming Stranger Things in Atlanta, Georgia. Talk about dedication!

“It had to be Maya. And so, the movie was supposed to take place in Los Angeles; we moved it and shot it in Atlanta so we could shoot it at the same time as Stranger Things. And I rewrote it and reset it in Miami. They were so perfect that we legit moved the production, because if we waited for Maya after Stranger Things, we would’ve lost Cami. And if we had Cami in L.A., we wouldn’t have Maya. I was like, ‘Nope, it has to be both of them.’ So, we moved the whole movie six weeks before production.”

Sophie Turner is even making an appearance, for heaven’s sake! “She’s so funny, she really went for it, she committed like no other, and to me, what a dream,” Jennifer said. “I never thought she would say yes to this, and she did. And I’m so grateful to have her screaming at Camila Mendes. Not to toot my own horn, but that’s iconic.”

Scroll to see all of the stars who are starring in Netflix’s Do Revenge.

