When Outer Banks premiered on Netflix in April 2020, fans were immediately sucked into the treasure hunt and subsequent love stories that unfolded over the show’s first 10 episodes.

Starring Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Austin North, Drew Starkey and more, the series is considered a coming of age story with the main character, John B, still in high school. Just like other shows in the same genre, things aren’t always what it seems when it comes to the actor’s ages and how they compare to their characters.

Unlike some fan-favorite series, Outer Banks‘ stars are relatively close in age to their teenage counterparts (save for a few actors), but that didn’t stop fans from being totally shook when they uncovered how old the entire cast really is.

Wondering how John B, Sarah Cameron and the rest of the Pogues match up to their characters age-wise? Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown, and prepare yourselves, because how old the stars really are may come as a major surprise!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.