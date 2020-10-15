Warning: Spoilers ahead. Ever since it first hit Netflix back in April, fans have been seriously obsessed with the series Outer Banks. The coming of age story followed stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Charles Esten, Deion Smith, Caroline Arapoglou and Julia Antonelli as they embarked on a summer-long treasure hunt to find main character John B’s missing father. With its epic mystery and seriously steamy forbidden romances, this show kept viewers on edge of their seats with its constant twists and turns.

Since binge-watching the entire first season in one sitting, fans have seriously been wondering if there’s a season 2 in the works. Well, J-14 did some investigating and found out that the streaming service has confirmed that the OBX crew would be hitting TV screens in the near future for another season. What can fans expect to see? Well, according to Madison, a lot of “crazy things” along with her character Kiara’s backstory.

“I’m excited and hopeful to touch more on her home life and where she really comes from and why she does hang out with the Pogues,” the actress told POPSUGAR in an October 2020 interview. “I think we’re going to get that answer this season — more about the divide of where I come from versus where I’m hanging around.”

Madison also told People that the characters go through “a lot of emotions this season.”

From the release date to which original cast members stars are returning to the show, scroll through our gallery to find out all the details on Outer Banks Season 2.

