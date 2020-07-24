Prepare yourselves, people, because the Pogues are returning to TV for a second season! That’s right, on Friday, July 24, Netflix officially confirmed Outer Banks Season 2, and we seriously can’t contain our excitement!

For those who missed it, the show’s official Instagram account posted a photo of the Season 2 poster alongside the caption, “See you in the Bahamas.” Yep, it’s official, John B and Sarah Cameron are headed to the Caribbean to find some treasure! Naturally, after the announcement went live, the cast reacted with some pretty epic comments.

Chase Stokes asked fans, “Water’s warm, anybody wanna go for a swim?”

Jonathan Daviss, who fans know better as Pope, added his iconic catchphrase, “Woogity woogity.”

Madelyn Cline was super excited to be “reunited” with her castmates and Madison Bailey warned followers to “buckle up.” Yeah, it’s safe to say the stars are just as excited as fans are!

But that’s not all! The Netflix stars even teamed up for a pretty epic announcement video, and although they’re not together just yet, we loved seeing all their faces!

As fans know, this exciting news came just a few days after Chase, Mr. John B himself, spilled some tea on Season 2 while appearing on the “Chicks In The Office” podcast.

“We’ve been writing scripts, I haven’t had access to it yet so I am poking the bear,” he told the hosts. “Obviously, [we want to be] safe and in a good environment because of this whole COVID-19 thing, we don’t want to take any chances.”

He continued, “That’s the most important thing for us, to do it safe and securely. Fingers crossed.”

The 27-year-old also chatted with J-14 exclusively and, before it was even confirmed the they were headed to the Bahamas, opened up about possibly filming Season 2 on location!

“I think the Caribbean landscape is just so beautiful and the culture down there is so vibrant. To be able to spend time down there for an extended period of time, it would be absolutely a dream,” he gushed.

OK, guys, get ready for some epic behind-the-scenes snaps from the cast because the show’s second season is coming!

