Sorry, you guys, it looks like Charli D’Amelio isn’t gearing up to star in the second season of Outer Banks. Yep, the star of the series — Chase Stokes — just shut down all rumors that the influencer was joining the cast.

So speculation first started to spread online after a TikToker named Brandon Roberts claimed that he discovered Charli was starring in Season 2 of the Netflix show while auditioning for it. But Chase quickly took to Instagram to clear this up once and for all.

“I’ve been seeing this guy on TikTok named Brandon Roberts,” the actor said in a video shared to his stories, which was reposted to the account TikTok room. “No, he didn’t audition for Outer Banks. No, we don’t give a s**t about how many followers you have, it’s about being good at your job. So anyone who is believing this Charli whatever stuff and his fake phony call, I’m sorry to break it to you but that just ain’t it chief.”

As fans know, the first season of the show, which also starred Rudy Pankow, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Austin North, followed a group of local teens — nicknamed the “Pogues” — as they embarked on a summer-long treasure hunt to find main character, John B’s missing father. It premiered in April 2020, and fans quickly became obsessed with it.

Since then, everyone has been left wondering — will there be a second season? Well, Netflix hasn’t announced anything just yet, but creator and showrunner Jonas Pate revealed during an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he has plans for the show to continue for a long time.

“Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons,” he said. “We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.”

We can’t wait to see what happens next!

