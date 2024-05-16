Their TikTok romance broke the internet! Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson‘s romance made major headlines after they rose to fame on the video-sharing app in 2019. The duo went on become notable members of the TikTok Hype House (Charli has since parted ways with the influencer squad) and gained millions of fans and who were seriously invested in their love story!

In April 2021, he dropped his third single, “America’s Sweetheart,” which Chase has confirmed is about his and Charli’s past relationship. In fact, she even starred alongside the influencer in the music video. “This isn’t just any song. This song is so personal to me. I’ve been protective over it for months because of how vulnerable it is. I’m so happy that I’m able to do what I do. I can’t wait for you to hear,” Chase shared on Twitter. “This one means everything to me.”

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight following the song’s release, the musician explained that following their split, he and Charli have been able to “maturely make a decision that we are friends and stay strong … We’re there for each other and connect on a very deep level. We have a great friendship going on.”

Despite rumors that the pair got back together in October 2020, Chase set the record straight on their rumored promise rings. A few eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that both influencers were wearing matching rings on social media. When Hollywood Fix asked Chase about it, he called them “friendship rings.” From the sound of it, there’s no bad blood between these exes after the drama they faced in July 2020. In a since-deleted tweet, Chase claimed that he kissed Josh Richards‘ ex-girlfriend Nessa Barrett while they were both single. Days after the drama went down, Charli took to Instagram and in a tear-filled livestream told fans that she had a “very long” talk with Chase and they realized that “they were just not right for each other.”

Despite the previously posted, PDA-filled TikTok videos showing off their love, it seems like the relationship is over forever. But it seems there’s no bad blood between these exes. They’ve been spotted out together since their breakup and even collaborated on a YouTube video together. In December 2020, Charli did Chase’s makeup and they chatted about their friendship.

“When I first met Charli, she would speak with her eyes,” he said. “When I say that, you might think I’m crazy. … It’s the scariest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. I was scared because you didn’t talk. You used your eyes as emotions, and it was very terrifying and confusing. “

Wondering what went wrong between these former flames? We broke down the influencers’ romance from start to finish. Scroll through the gallery for a complete timeline.

