TikTok star Noah Beck isn’t just taking over social media. The influencer has commanded Paris Fashion Week, made his acting debut, modeled and so much more!

It’s no wonder fans have their eyes set on the heartthrob, but is he even up for grabs? Keep reading to find out if Noah is dating anyone.

Who is Noah Beck Dating?

In April 2024, fans started speculating that the 22-year-old was dating his close friend Carter Gregory after the two were spotted hugging at Coachella. However, Noah has since denied this claim!

The influencer quickly took to Instagram to respond to the rumors saying, “Y’all, don’t be hugging [your] friends?” — valid response!

Noah is currently not linked to anyone romantically and hasn’t publicly revealed any new relationships.

Who Has Noah Beck Dated in the Past?

Noah hasn’t confirmed many romances, however, his most notable relationship is with fellow TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio. The two went public with their relationship in October 2020, following her split from then-boyfriend Griffin Johnson.

Noah and Dixie were first linked in July 2020 when they posted a TikTok together. In the video, the former couple danced and sang along to her track “Be Happy” — and Noah even made an appearance in her music video!

You would think their first “I love you” was taken straight from a romance movie! Noah revealed that while they were shooting the video, he admitted his feelings for her.

“The cameras were rotating around us and [the crew] was like, ‘Be normal. Talk how you would in this situation,’ he said on an episode of Dixie’s podcast 2 Chix. “So we were just chatting and then there was a little awkward silence and you were like, ‘You literally hate me’…and I was like, ‘Stop, I literally love you.'”

At first, Dixie explained that she didn’t know what to say back and thought it was a “complete accident.” After some deliberation, the singer revealed her feelings to her former beau after they wrapped up filming.

During their two-year romance, Dixie and Noah were enamored by one another — with Noah even telling Entertainment Tonight that Dixie was his “forever person.”

However, the duo’s flame ran out in November 2022, when Noah’s publicist confirmed that the two had split. “We can confirm that the pair are no longer together but remain close friends,” they revealed to The New York Times.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.