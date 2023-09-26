Selena Gomez and Noah Beck is probably one of the most random celebrity pairings that we can think of. The “Single Soon” singer and TikTok star were spotted hanging out together in Paris in September 2023 — what do you think they talk about? Keep reading for details on their hangout, if they’re friends and more.

Are Selena Gomez and Noah Beck Friends?

The pair were spotted attending the PSG football match in Paris on September 24, 2023. According to a now-viral TikTok video, Selena, 31, and Noah, 22, were seen walking out of the football game with a group of friends, which also included Selena’s BFFs, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

Immediately after the clip went viral, fans were pretty confused over the seemingly random pairing. “Why [is] Selena is hanging out with Noah Beck im crying,” one fan posted, while another shared, “Selena and Noah at the same place I’m living for it.”

It’s unclear if Selena and Noah are close per se, but they definitely run in the same circle of friends.

Are Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Friends?

Selena was first seen hanging out with married couple Nicola and Brooklyn in November 2022, after they spent Thanksgiving together in Miami. Since then, the two have showcased their love for one another all over social media, even sharing an epic New Year’s Eve together in 2023 in Mexico. Selena and Nicola rang in the new year wearing matching Valentino dresses on a yacht. BFF goals, for real.

During an interview with Wondermind, the three friends delved into their close relationship and why it works.

Nicola explained that the three “speak the same love language where it’s like, we never really go out in LA, we are with our six dogs now, we’re always working or with the dogs. And when we’re hanging out, it’s always like sleeping over with Gracie [Elliot Teefey], and Brooklyn’s cooking, we’re watching a movie, and that’s the best.”

“The best moments are just like when you don’t have to do anything,” Nicola added. “You can just be with the people you love, and it makes me so happy, but I’m also such a homebody.”

For her part, Selena revealed that the importance of surrounding “yourself with people who are like-minded but more just love you for you, and I think that’s what I’ve appreciated about our friendship.”

