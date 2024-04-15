Since her time in the spotlight, Selena Gomez has been rumored to have dated many different stars — and she’s now speaking out about one that isn’t true!

Keep reading to see what she had to say about her alleged fling with Jack Schlossberg.

The former Disney star usually doesn’t address gossip when it comes to her relationships, but it’s a new year so maybe she’s turning a new leaf!

The Only Murders in the Building star commented on a fan’s Instagram post that claimed she dated John F. Kennedy‘s grandson.

“Never met this human sorry,” the 31-year-old wrote on April 12, 2024. ICYDK, Jack is the son of Caroline Kennedy, whose parents are former President JFK and First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

The romance speculation first ignited in 2020 after the lawyer posted a series of photos showing the singer’s “When We All Vote” merchandise, per fan screenshots on X. Jack eagerly showed off his new items with the caption “whatever it costs, have to have it.”

Despite this gesture, it seems the two hasn’t had any contact with one another.

Selena’s comment comes in the midst of her new relationship with musician Benny Blanco. The singer-actress and music producer first confirmed their romance in December 2023, after months of speculation. Selena wrote, “He is my absolute everything in my heart” under a Instagram post by a fan account.

Since the happy couple went official, the two have been nonstop posting about their love! From museum dates to red carpet hangouts, Selena and Benny aren’t afraid of showing some PDA.

However, aside from all the public displays of affection, the “Single Soon” singer revealed that the “Eastside” producer ultimately brings her a sense of security.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she told Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 at the time. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in.”

Adding, “I’d have to say overall, it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely. I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

