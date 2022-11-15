Remember when Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz had one of the biggest celebrity weddings ever? The famous couple married in a lavish April 2022 ceremony at Nicola’s Palm Beach oceanfront estate in Florida. Keep reading to uncover Nicola and Brooklyn’s complete relationship timeline.

Brooklyn and Nicola were originally romantically linked in January 2020, and were engaged a couple months later. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” he wrote on Instagram in July 2020. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx.”

ICYMI, Brooklyn is the son of English soccer player David Beckham and Spice Girls member-turned-fashion mogul Victoria Beckham. While Nicola might have been intimidated to meet the iconic celebrity couple that would soon be her in-laws — Brooklyn didn’t have it any easier! Nicola’s father is the self-made billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and she’s one of eight children he shares with Claudia Heffner Peltz.

“My dad always says, ‘I don’t care what you do in life, as long as you are fully committed and you work,'” Nicola told Vogue Hong Kong in September 2022, recalling that they told her: “‘The only way we’ll support you is if you do not allow the rejection to upset you.'”

Nicola is a pretty well-known actress, as one of her first roles was Katara in the 2010 live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s The Last Airbender. Following that, she starred in Transformers: Age of Extinction, Bates Motel, Affluenza, Back Roads, Holidate and Welcome to Chippendales.

In May 2022, Nicola revealed to Vogue Magazine that she first met Brooklyn at Coachella festival in April 2017, almost three years before they started dating. “We didn’t get along at first,” Nicola commented, though she didn’t expand on why. However, it’s clear the two have since settled their differences — and even hope to have children of their own very soon!

“Brooklyn tells me every day that he wants kids yesterday and that makes me fall way more in love with him,” Nicola told Grazia Magazine in October 2022. “I love that he says that. I’m so excited to be a mom one day. I just want to be as good as a mom as my mom is and give them all my attention. So, I feel like I have to do a few more work things before I have kids. But we definitely want a very big family.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Nicola and Brooklyn’s relationship timeline!

