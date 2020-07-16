Ever since news hit the web that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were engaged, fans have seriously been living for their adorable romance! But wait, who exactly is the blonde beauty that totally stole the 21-year-old’s heart? Not to worry, people, because J-14‘s got you covered. We rounded up everything you need to know about her, including her age, past roles and all the other guys she’s been linked to throughout the years!

For those who missed it, on July 11 2020, Brooklyn took to Instagram and announced that he had officially proposed to Nicola.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside an adorable photo taken by his little sister, Harper. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx.”

The couple went Instagram official back in January after they were first spotted together in October 2019. Since then, the’ve both posted some seriously adorable, PDA-filled pics all over social media, and Nicola even called Brooklyn the “love of her life” on his 21st birthday in March 2020. It’s safe to say that these two are going to be together forever! Need more information on the actress? Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything you need to know about Nicola.

