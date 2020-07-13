Congratulations are in order for Brooklyn Beckham, you guys, because the son of famed soccer star David Beckham recently announced that he’s about to become a married man! Yep, that’s right, the 21-year-old just got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, and they’re seriously goals!

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” he wrote on Instagram on Saturday, July 11, alongside an adorable photo taken by his little sister, Harper. “I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx.”

Nicola commented, “I’m so lucky to call you mine,” before sharing the same photo on her own Instagram account.

“You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you Harper for this pic,” the 25-year-old actress wrote.

For those who missed it, the couple first went Instagram official back in January after they were first spotted together in October 2019. Since then, the couple has posted some seriously adorable, PDA-filled pics all over social media, and Nicola even called Brooklyn the “love of her life” on his 21st birthday in March.

After they went public with their engagement, Brooklyn’s mom, Victoria, and his dad shared their well wishes and even posted some behind-the-scenes snaps from the romantic proposal.

“The MOST exciting news! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x,” Victoria wrote on Instagram.

David added, “Congratulations to these two beautiful people. As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys.”

