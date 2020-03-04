Ever since Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz went Instagram official, fans have been obsessed with their relationship! For those who missed it, the couple has been posting PDA-filled pics all over social media since January 2020. In her birthday post for Brooklyn, the actress called the newly 21-year-old the “love of her life.” He was quick to comment and said that he couldn’t wait for their “future together.” Too sweet!

But wait, who has the oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham dated before the former Transformers star? Well, J-14 investigated and it turned out the heartthrob has been linked to some major names over the years. There’s been rumors that he’s been in relationships with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Chloë Grace Moretz, Sonia Ben Ammar, Sofia Richie, Madison Beer, Lexi Wood, Lexy Panterra, Alex Lee Aillón and Hana Cross — and we broke down every one.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Brooklyn has ever dated and what happened during their relationships.

