Chloë Grace Moretz is off the market! When it comes to her love life, the Kick-Ass actress is often remembered for her longterm, on-and-off relationship with Brooklyn Beckham. However, since the former couple’s breakup in 2018, she has been seeing someone new for over five years! Keep reading for a full breakdown on her current girlfriend, her past relationships and more.

Who Is Chloë Grace Moretz Dating?

Chloë is currently in a relationship with model Kate Harrison. The pair have been romantically linked since 2018, after the actress was spotted kissing Kate during a night out in Malibu.

Following her high-profile relationship with Brooklyn, Chloë has kept her romance the Kate on the down low. Although, the Carrie actress confirmed she had a longtime partner in a November 2022 interview with The i Paper.

“I like to keep my private life private,” she told the outlet. “I’m in a long-term relationship. And I really enjoy that.”

The Atlanta native, who has two gay brothers, has also spoken out about how people shouldn’t “assume” other people’s sexualities.

“These are all societal pressures that we’re being labeled as,” she told The Independent. in December 2018. “We’re all human, trying to be with the people that we fall in love with, and be the best person that we can be.”

The actress also opened up about growing up in a very conservative area.

“I grew up fighting on [my brothers] behalf because it broke my heart to see that yes, they can stand up for themselves, but people wouldn’t listen,” she told Gay Times. “So I took it upon myself with their blessing to go out there and talk about it, and to tell people, ‘Hey, being gay is not a big deal at all. But be proud and be out there and raise the flag high. Be a part of the community, and be for the community.’ It was never a question to me whether or not I was ever going to be an advocate, and what that meant to my heart and how it shaped me.”

When Did Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Date?

Brooklyn and Chloë first started dating back in 2014, with a source confirming their relationship to Us Weekly at the time, and revealed that the young stars had been “each others’ crush.”

The pair were on and off before officially calling it quits in August 2016. A little over a year later, in September 2017, fans noticed that Chloë and Brooklyn had been getting flirty on Instagram, and shortly after the two confirmed that they were back together with a public appearance. However, the couple broke up for a final time in February 2018.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover Chloë’s complete relationship history.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.