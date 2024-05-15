Sophie Turner just opened up about her divorce with Joe Jonas for the first time publicly, and she is putting the rumors to rest.

“There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” Sophie, 28, admitted in a British Vogue profile published on Wednesday, May 15. “I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself.”

The Game of Thrones actress went on to explain that she was in “a rut” for two weeks before her lawyer reminded her that she was “fighting” for her two daughters. “Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it,” she explained. “I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them.”

ICYMI, Joe, 34, filed for divorce from Sophie in September 2023, after four years of marriage. The pair share two daughters together: Willa, 3, and Delphine, who is only 22 months.

“I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States, and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan,” Sophie told the outlet. “And all these articles started coming out.”

Following the divorce announcement, multiple reports questioned Sophie’s motherhood after British tabloids published photos of her while at a pub.

“It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier,’” she added. “It’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make s–t up and put it up based on a picture. A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story.”

“It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock,” she added.

The former HBO star also revealed that she can’t talk about certain parts of the divorce due to the former couple’s ongoing legal proceedings.

“My dream is to have a huge Christmas where my daughters can have their dad there, Joe’s whole side of the family, their grandparents,” she told British Vogue. “I don’t care about the politics, I just want the girls to feel loved and have everyone show up for them.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.