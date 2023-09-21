Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas appear to be in the midst of a custody battle weeks after he filed from divorce from the British actress. Keep reading for everything we know.

Why Is Sophie Turner Suing Joe Jonas?

In the lawsuit, which was filed on September 21, 2023, Sophie requests that both of their children relocate to England immediately. Sophie is requesting that the former couple’s two daughters return to the U.K., claiming that the children are being wrongfully detained in New York City, according to documents acquired by the New York Post.

The paperwork goes on to say that the “wrongful retention” of the two children began on Wednesday, September 20, and alleges that she and Joe agreed in December 2022 that they would make England their “forever home” and began to look for schools there for their eldest daughter — who was born in July 2020. “The parties were both excited for the family’s move to England,” reads the filing.

The duo purchased a home in the English countryside, and officially relocated in April 2023. Sophie agreed “with hesitation” to have their kids travel with Joe while he’s on tour with the Jonas Brothers, as it provided more free time than her filming schedule for the show Joan. The arrangement was a “temporary arrangement,” she claims.

Joe had officially filed for divorce from Sophie on Tuesday, September 5. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the singer noted that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

What Did Joe Jonas Say About the Lawsuit?

The singer reportedly filed for divorce “after multiple conversations” with Sophie, a representative for Joe shared in statement obtained by Us Weekly.

“Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case,” the statement read. “Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.”

The ex-partners reportedly had a “cordial meeting” on Sunday, September 17, when Sophie visited New York to be with the kids, whom have been with her ever since. There, they discussed divorce and setting up a co-parenting schedule.

“Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK,” Joe’s representative added. “Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order.”

The statement continued: “Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK. The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens.”

Concluding the statement, Joe’s rep noted that his “wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner” because “his only concern is the well-being of his children.”

