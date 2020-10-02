Everyone is pretty much obsessed with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s relationship. We mean, the couple started dating in October of 2016, got married in May 2019 and welcomed their first child in July 2020. They’re literally perfect for each other! From constantly goofing off together to supporting each other’s work, it’s clear they’re soul mates.

But now that he’s officially a married man, we started thinking about the Jonas Brothers singer’s past relationships. We mean, the heartthrob dated a lot of women before finding the Game Of Thrones actress. Who can forget his iconic relationship with his Camp Rock costar Demi Lovato? Or his dramatic split from Taylor Swift? (In case you forgot, it inspired a ton of songs — including “Better Than Revenge,” “Last Kiss,” “Forever and Always” and “Holy Ground” to name a few!) And what happened to his high school sweetheart, Mandy Van Duyne?

We made you a complete guide to Joe’s past relationships, so please join us on a trip down memory lane! Scroll through our gallery see what his exes are up to now.

